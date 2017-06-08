Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Universities challenged on top 1% advert – BBC News

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Universities challenged on top 1% advert
BBC News
Universities in the UK are being challenged over claims to potential students that they are in the "top 1%" of the world's universities. Reading University is going to have to take down such a claim after a complaint to the advertising watchdog
UK universities slip down international league tablesITV News
High Wired update: doing better with lessThe Australian
UCD 'may cut places for Irish students' if funding shortage not resolvedIrish Independent
Daily Mail –Irish Examiner –Channel NewsAsia –Livemint
all 55 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.