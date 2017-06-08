Universities challenged on top 1% advert – BBC News
BBC News
Universities challenged on top 1% advert
BBC News
Universities in the UK are being challenged over claims to potential students that they are in the "top 1%" of the world's universities. Reading University is going to have to take down such a claim after a complaint to the advertising watchdog …
