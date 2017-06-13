Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

University Of Abuja SIWES Defence Scheduled 2016/2017.

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) 400 level students and staff of all departments are hereby informed that the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) Defence for 2016/2017 academic session has been scheduled as follows: DATE: Tuesday 13 to Wednesday 14 June, 2017. TIME: 10am prompt VENUE: Statistics Lab This information should be circulated to all …

The post University Of Abuja SIWES Defence Scheduled 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.