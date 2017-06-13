University Of Abuja SIWES Defence Scheduled 2016/2017.

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) 400 level students and staff of all departments are hereby informed that the Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) Defence for 2016/2017 academic session has been scheduled as follows: DATE: Tuesday 13 to Wednesday 14 June, 2017. TIME: 10am prompt VENUE: Statistics Lab This information should be circulated to all …

The post University Of Abuja SIWES Defence Scheduled 2016/2017. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

