University of Ghana sets July to graduate WACCI PhD students – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa


University of Ghana sets July to graduate WACCI PhD students
WACCI, one of the World Bank Africa Centres of Excellence, has since its inception in 2007 grown to become the leading centres producing the record highest number of PhD graduates in a single programme in Africa. E-mail. Tweet. +1. WhatsApp. Share.

