University Of Ibadan Students Leader Insists No Exam Without ID Cards.

Ojo Aderemi the University of Ibadan Students Union president has said that examination will not be conducted in the institution until the issue of students’ identity card was resolved. Mr. Aderemi, who spoke at a press conference in Lagos, said the union would ensure that it fights for the students’ rights till the end. The …

The post University Of Ibadan Students Leader Insists No Exam Without ID Cards. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

