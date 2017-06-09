University Of Jos Special Education Diploma Admission Form 2016/2017 On Sale.

This is to inform the general public that the University of Jos has commenced the Sale of Application Forms for admission into its Diploma Programme in Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences. These areas are areas of Hearing Handicap, Visual Handicap (VH), Computer Based Rehabilitation (CBR) and Learning Disabilities (LD). DURATION OF THE PROGRAMME: 2 Years …

The post University Of Jos Special Education Diploma Admission Form 2016/2017 On Sale. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

