University Of Jos SUG Elections Guidelines/Time-Table 2016/2017 Out.

University of Jos (UNIJOS) Student Union Government (SUG) election guidelines and Time-table is out. Following the inauguration of the University Of Jos Electoral Committee (ELCOM) for the 2016/2017 SUG Elections, the Committee met and drew out and drafted Guidelines and Time Table for the Elections. The Time Table for the Elections are as follows: 1. …

The post University Of Jos SUG Elections Guidelines/Time-Table 2016/2017 Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

