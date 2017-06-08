University Of Lagos Distance Learning Institute 2016/2017 Admission Form Out.

University of Lagos, UNILAG Distance Learning Institutes (DLI) hereby inform prospective applicants that sale of the 2016/2017 admissions application form has been extended until 18th August, 2017. UNILAG DLI AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES. B.Sc. IN ACCOUNTING B.Sc. IN BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION B.Sc. IN ECONOMICS B.Sc. IN PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION B.Sc. IN SCIENCE EDUCATION B. Sc. in Education/Biology B. Sc. in …

The post University Of Lagos Distance Learning Institute 2016/2017 Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

