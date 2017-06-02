University Of Nigeria Nsukka : Disregard Any Rumour On The Institution’s Cut-Off Marks.

It has come to the notice of the management of the University of Nigeria Nsukka that there is a rumour going on especially on social media about the institution’s Cut-off marks. This rumour should be disregarded. The University of Nigeria hereby dissociates itself from the social media publications or indeed any other publications related to …

The post University Of Nigeria Nsukka : Disregard Any Rumour On The Institution’s Cut-Off Marks. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

