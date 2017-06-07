Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Port-Harcourt 2016/2017 2nd Semester Lecture Time-Table Released.

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

All new and old students of University Of Port-harcourt are hereby informed that the institution through her management has released the 2016/2017 2nd Semester Lectures Time Table for all undergraduates students. The breakdown of the lecturers Time-table is available in pdf file University of Port-Harcourt 20162017 SECOND SEMESTER Lecture TT. The 2016/2017 2nd Semester Lectures is …

