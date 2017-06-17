Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unmarried pregnant pastor says she will continue to preach, no matter what people say

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A female American pastor who got pregnant out of wedlock says she would continue to preach the gospel because she is not ashamed. The pastor identified as Desiree Allen who engaged in premarital intercourse with her fiancé said she was afraid to reveal the truth about her pregnancy because of those who would judge her. …

The post Unmarried pregnant pastor says she will continue to preach, no matter what people say appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.