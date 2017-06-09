Unusual Trend? Lace Shorts and Shirt are the Latest Fashion Must-have for Men – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Unusual Trend? Lace Shorts and Shirt are the Latest Fashion Must-have for Men
BellaNaija
Summertime is the perfect time to invest in those risqué outfits that will make heads turn. Los Angeles-based fashion brand Hologram City is here to help push the boundaries of fashion with this pastel shorts and shirts combo entirely made with lace …
Lace Me Up shorts the newest trend in men's fashion
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!