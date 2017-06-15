UPDATE 1-Nigeria cenbank sold nearly 30 pct of $2.2 bln trades in new investor window – Reuters

Pages Navigation Menu

UPDATE 1-Nigeria cenbank sold nearly 30 pct of $2.2 bln trades in new investor window
LAGOS, June 15 Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday its new currency window for investors had handled $2.2 billion of trade in six weeks, but it had accounted for almost 30 percent of that trade itself as it worked to keep the window operating

