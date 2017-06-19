UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank cuts rates, says inflation pressure easing – Reuters Africa
|
UPDATE 1-Uganda central bank cuts rates, says inflation pressure easing
Reuters Africa
KAMPALA, June 19 (Reuters) – Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate to 10 percent from 11 percent on Monday, saying a stable shilling currency and subdued domestic demand had helped ease core inflationary pressures. The bank's medium-term …
