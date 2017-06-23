Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Update: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tambuwal’s Nomination as APC Candidate – The Streetjournal

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Streetjournal

Update: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tambuwal's Nomination as APC Candidate
The Streetjournal
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Aminu Tambuwal as the duly nominated candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Sokoto governorship election 2015. The court held that the suit filled by Senator Umaru Dahiru that …
Court affirms Tambuwal's electionGuardian (blog)
Aminu Tambuwal : Court dismisses suit against Sokoto GovernorPulse Nigeria
Court upholds Tambuwal's election as Sokoto governorNAIJ.COM
Premium Times –Nigeria Today –TheCable –NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.