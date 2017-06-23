Update: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tambuwal’s Nomination as APC Candidate – The Streetjournal
Update: Court Dismisses Suit Challenging Tambuwal's Nomination as APC Candidate
The Streetjournal
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday affirmed the election of Aminu Tambuwal as the duly nominated candidate of the All Progressive Congress in the Sokoto governorship election 2015. The court held that the suit filled by Senator Umaru Dahiru that …
