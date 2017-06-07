Update1: South East Development Commission Bill passes Second Reading in Senate

The South East Development Commission Bill has passed Second Reading in the Senate.

This comes six days after it was rejected in the House of Representatives.

The bill seeks to act as a catalyst to develop the commercial potentials of the South East.

Sponsor of the bill Sam Anyanwu submitted that the bill will not impose any financial burden on the Federal Government but will be funded by 15 percent of Federal Allocation from member states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia States.

The proposal was also co-sponsored by Stella Odua.

In his lead debate, Anyanwu who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said the bill would facilitate rapid the development of the region, if passed into Law.

The lawmaker told the Senate that the establishment of the Commission would tackle infrastructural deficit and also provide employment for the youths in the region.

He said that the Commission would provide policies and guidelines for the development of the South East, conception of plans for development in accordance with set rule as well as produce regulations, programmes and projects for sustainable development of the region.

The Senate passed the bill without a debate after the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, appealed to the lawmakers that the bill be passed in the spirit of fairness and justice. His plea was promptly heeded as it was passed without a dissenting voice.

Senate President Bukola Saraki thereafter referred the proposal to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service for further legislative action and report back in four weeks.

In his remarks, Saraki said: “The unity and development of a nation go beyond a bill. I want us all to see that we owe the responsibility to ensure the unity of this country.

“We all have that role to play. In doing this as a Senate, we are showing that we are ready to show that we are ready to look at the pros and cons of the issues. But I think the issues go beyond just this bill.

“As some celebrate for this, we have to do more work. There are people that we are leading and we must go back and play our own role in uniting this country. Having commissions all over the country might not bring the results that we need.”

The consideration of the bill in the Senate drew a number of members of the House of Representatives who stormed the Senate gallery in solidarity. At least 17 members of the House were sighted at the Senate gallery on Wednesday.

According to the SEDC Bill, the Commission when established, could be operational for only 10 years, after which the President could propose its dissolution following the approval of the National Assembly.

Section 1(4) of the bill provides the leeway for the Commission to only exist for 10 years after which the President can wind it up by seeking the approval of the National Assembly.

The Section reads: “The President may subject to the approval of the National Assembly wind-up the Commission after 10 years.”

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

