UPDATED: Declare Chinx National Hero- ZIMA – The Herald

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Herald

UPDATED: Declare Chinx National Hero- ZIMA
The Herald
Popularly known as Cde Chinx, the iconic musician passed on at West end Hospital in Harare at 10pm yesterday. His son Deeds confirmed Cde Chinx's death in an interview with The Herald this morning. “He passed on at West End Hospital at 10PM …
