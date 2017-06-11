Updates: 1500 displaced in tidal wave disaster in Volta Region – Myjoyonline.com
Updates: 1500 displaced in tidal wave disaster in Volta Region
At least 1,500 residents have been displaced in Keta and Ketu South in the Volta Region in what is the latest tidal waves that have hit the region. Over 242 houses were submerged and properties destroyed in the latest incident as residents wail and …
Tidal waves overcome Ketu South fishing community [Photos]
Fishing Community submerged in Ketu South
