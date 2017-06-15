UPU to FG: Hold talks with all geo-political zones

By Fredrick Okopie

National Publicity Secretary of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Mr. Duncan Eghweree, has charged the Federal Government to open talks not only with the South East Biafra agitators, but with the other five geopolitical groups in a bid to restructure the country for effective running to benefit all evenly.

According to him, “Every region has one complaint or another to contend with. Nobody can say the South-South people are celebrating the allocation of oil blocks to certain stakeholders at the expense of Urhobo people and neighbours whose natural resources are being ruined daily by the advent of oil exploration.

“We condemn that, as much as we condemn the call for the Igbo to vacate the North,” he said.

A reprisal attack of course will be expected, and these actions will be counter -productive. Just as the leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB were clamped into detention, we expect those forces behind the Arewa youths threat to evict Igbo from a part of the country should be arrested and prosecuted for treasonable felony as this will stern the spate of unilateral order for people to vacate any region in the country.”

Eghweree said that a call on Igbo to leave the northern states will invariably affect Urhobo people and their ethnic group currently living in the northern part of Nigeria, “An action that could spell doom for the country, because we will not close our eyes to see our people face such embarrassments that could make them to lose their investments in the north.”

The post UPU to FG: Hold talks with all geo-political zones appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

