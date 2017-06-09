Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Urban Decay’s ‘Naked Heat’ Eyeshadow Palette is Everything! – BellaNaija

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Urban Decay's 'Naked Heat' Eyeshadow Palette is Everything!
BellaNaija
Eyeshadow lovers, you should be super excited. Popular beauty brand Urban Decay recently launched their new eyeshadow palette and it is everything! You have probably heard about the famous Urban Decay Naked palettes which always have the perfect …
Urban Decay made a new collection to match our Malaysian climateELLE Malaysia
Urban Decay are opening their first ever shop in Ireland – here's all you need to knowIrish Mirror
Urban Decay's new Naked Heat palette is all we want for summerMetro
Lovin Dublin
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.