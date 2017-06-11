US-Backed Syrian Fighters Seize Parts of IS ‘Capital’ Raqqa – Voice of America
US-Backed Syrian Fighters Seize Parts of IS 'Capital' Raqqa
A U.S.-backed Syrian opposition force said Sunday it has captured a northwestern neighborhood of the Islamic State group's de-facto capital of Raqqa the second district to fall in their hands in days after the group launched a wide offensive to gain …
