US-based NGO to treat 20,000 Nigerians with hearing impairment

United States based nongovernmental organisation, Starkey Hearing Foundation, is to establish a community-based hearing healthcare programme in Nigeria to increase access to ear and hearing care among Nigerians. The foundation at the initial stage would serve approximately 3,000 patients with the hope of increasing the number of patients to about 15,000 or 20,000 annually, based […]

