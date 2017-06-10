US Based Nigeria Born Cancer Professor Storms KASU

BY MIDAT JOSEPH, Kaduna

Nigeria born Professor of Pharmacology, Samson Amos, a globally acclaimed cancer researcher from the Cardarville University, Ohio, United States of America, will storm Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna next week Monday to deliver a lecture on the latest treatment of the dreaded disease.

Prof. Amos, whose contribution to the field of cancer research include, “Mammalian primary cells and cell line cultures; Generation of stable cell lines and detection of phosphorylated and total protein (signal transduction mechanisms),” according to KASU source, was courted to deliver the lecture by the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Muhammad Tanko.

Speaking to our reporter on the upcoming lecture which excites the Nigeria Academia, Prof. Ben A Chindo, Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, KASU said it was the wisdom of the VC to attract such a world class scholar to the University.

Prof. Chindo, who was praised by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 for his discovery of treatment for epilepsy in collaboration with Professor Axel Becker of Otto-von-Guericke University Magdeburg, Germany, told our reporter that, “we are very excited that a scholar like Prof. Samsom Amos would be our guest lecture next Monday. All gratitude goes to our Vice Chancellor, Prof, Muhammad Tanko for making this possible.

“Prof. Amos, for your information, is an indigene of Kaduna state from Sanga Local Government Area. He graduated from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree, had his Masters of Science degree in Pharmacology from the University of Jos and a PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He then secured a research scholarship to the United States. Today he has not made only Kaduna State proud, but Nigeria and the black world.”

