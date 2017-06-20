Pages Navigation Menu

US committed to Nigeria’s unity, says Ambassador

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in United States | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has said that the US will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria, where he said the strength of the world’s most populous black nation lies. The envoy, who led top officials of the embassy on a working visit to the office of the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in Ibadan, on Monday, said that the US recognised the strategic importance of Nigeria in Africa.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

