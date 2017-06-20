US committed to Nigeria’s unity, says Ambassador
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has said that the US will continue to work towards the promotion of the unity of Nigeria, where he said the strength of the world’s most populous black nation lies. The envoy, who led top officials of the embassy on a working visit to the office of the Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, in Ibadan, on Monday, said that the US recognised the strategic importance of Nigeria in Africa.
