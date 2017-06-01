US embassies start new vetting of visa applicants – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
US embassies start new vetting of visa applicants
Washington Post
Consular officers at U.S. embassies around the world have started more intensive vetting of some visa applicants, including asking for their social media handles, in an effort to block potential terrorists and other national security threats from …
Trump administration approves social media checks for visa applicants
Trump administration approves tougher visa vetting, including social media checks
Trump orders US visa applicants to provide social media details
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!