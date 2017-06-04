US Embassy Bans Citizens, Staff From Flying Air Zimbabwe

By ANTHONY AWUNOR,

Two weeks after the European Commission banned Air Zimbabwe from its skies, the United States embassy in Zimbabwe has ordered its citizens and staff to stop flying Air Zimbabwe aircraft due to safety concerns after the airline failed to meet critical European Union and international aviation safety standards.

The ban which took effect immediately was communicated in a statement by the US embassy spokes person David McGuire.

“The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) raised some legitimate questions regarding operational safety that neither Air Zimbabwe nor Zimbabwe’s Civil Aviation Authority have adequately addressed.

“While we await a response on how Air Zimbabwe and CAAZ will address those concerns, US Embassy Harare has advised US citizens that embassy personnel are prohibited from travel on Air Zimbabwe effective immediately,’ McGuire said.

Due to safety concerns, the EU last month banned five African airlines including Afrijet, Nouvelle Air Affaires (Gabon), TAAG Angola Airlines (Angola) amongst others.

The post US Embassy Bans Citizens, Staff From Flying Air Zimbabwe appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

