Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Selling Qatar Billions in Weapons Only Days After Accusing It of Supporting Terrorism – Haaretz

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Haaretz

Trump Selling Qatar Billions in Weapons Only Days After Accusing It of Supporting Terrorism
Haaretz
A deal between the United States and Qatar for F-15 fighter jets and a visit to Doha by two American warships on Thursday showed the vital military links Washington maintains with a country now in a dispute with several other Arab nations. Qatar
Qatar buys F-15 fighter planes in billion-dollar US dealBBC News
Qatar Happy With Jet DealU.S. News & World Report
Qatar Crisis Mediators Expect Saudi, UAE Proposals SoonBloomberg
Daily Mail –Yeni Şafak English –Jewish Chronicle –Middle East Eye
all 145 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.