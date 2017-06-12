US First Lady Melania and Barron Trump Move Into the White House

After nearly five months of living apart, Melania and Barron Trump have made the move to join Donald Trump in the White House.

The First Lady and her 11-year-old son had broken with tradition by initially remaining in New York while the President took up work in Washington.

She confirmed they were bringing the family under one roof again with a message posted on Twitter.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday

Footage showed the family landing on the White House lawn as Mrs Trump and Barron arrived at their new home.

The family have said Mrs Trump her son had remained in the family’s Trump Tower apartment after the inauguration to allow Barron to finish the school year uninterrupted.

Barron will enter the sixth grade at the private St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the autumn.

Mr Trump held hands with his wife and waved to photographers as they arrived – a relaxed pose in contrast to tense interactions between the two in the public eye in recent weeks.

The move raises the prospect that Mrs Trump may now play a more prominent role as the First Lady.

She had remained largely out of sight during her husband’s presidential campaign and the first months of office, with Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka taking on many of the supportive duties in her place.

However, Mrs Trump has been slowly raising her profile in public, including co-hosting the annual Easter Egg Roll and accompanying her husband on a nine-day foreign trip.

