US grants N2.9m to orphans of HIV/AIDS victims

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria has granted N2.9m to 50 women caregivers to support children orphaned by victims of Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome. The beneficiaries were selected from five communities in the Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State, a statement said. A statement by the mission on Friday noted that […]

