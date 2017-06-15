Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US-Led Airstrikes in Syria Killed Hundreds of Civilians, UN Panel Says – New York Times

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Firstpost

US-Led Airstrikes in Syria Killed Hundreds of Civilians, UN Panel Says
New York Times
GENEVA — Airstrikes by the American-led coalition against Islamic State targets have killed hundreds of civilians around Raqqa, the militant group's last Syrian stronghold, and left 160,000 people displaced, a United Nations panel said on Wednesday.
War in Syria: Coalition air strikes on Raqqa cause 'staggering' civilian deathsThe Sydney Morning Herald
Russia and US Military Forces Are Now Battling ISIS in Raqqa, but Not As AlliesNewsweek
Syrians Say Militants Shoot Escapees, Air Strikes Kill Civilians as Raqqa Battle IntensifiesU.S. News & World Report
Voice of America –Reuters –Pulse Nigeria –Concord Monitor
all 149 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.