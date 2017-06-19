US Open champion Koepka breaks into world’s top 10

US Open champion Brooks Koepka moved into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time on Monday after his victory at Erin Hills.

The American jumped 12 places as a result of his four-shot win in the second major championship of the year, that he sealed with a final-round 67 to tie Rory McIlroy’s US Open record total of 16 under par.

Hideki Matsuyama is the new world number two after he tied for second place, leapfrogging McIlroy and Jason Day who both missed the cut.

Dustin Johnson maintains a healthy lead as the world’s best player, despite seeing his title defence in Wisconsin end with a missed cut on Friday.

World top 20 on June 19

1. Dustin Johnson (USA) 12.53 average points

2. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 8.10 (+2)

3. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 7.78 (-1)

4. Jason Day (AUS) 7.48 (-1)

5. Sergio Garcia (ESP) 6.95 (+2)

6. Jordan Spieth (USA) 6.87 (-1)

7. Henrik Stenson (SWE) 6.79 (-1)

8. Alex Noren (SWE) 6.31

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 5.78

10. Brooks Koepka (USA) 5.56 (+12)

11. Jon Rahm (ESP) 5.39 (-1)

12. Justin Thomas (USA) 5.33 (+1)

13. Justin Rose (ENG) 5.14 (-2)

14. Adam Scott (AUS) 4.95 (-2)

15. Matt Kuchar (USA) 4.17

16. Paul Casey (ENG) 4.16 (-2)

17. Patrick Reed (USA) 3.99 (+2)

18. Francesco Molinari (ITA) 3.95 (-1)

19. Charl Schwartzel (RSA) 3.95 (-3)

20. Tyrell Hatton (ENG) 3.89 (-2)

