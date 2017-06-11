Pages Navigation Menu

US Open Field – 2017 The US Open Player List

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 US Open will be hosted at the Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin between Thursday June 15th and Sunday June 18th. The provisional US Open field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 US Open, Dustin Johnson, is included in the tournament entry list. The official US Open player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

US Open Player List

The US Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 US Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Frank Adams III Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz
Thomas Aiken Tom Hoge Chase Parker
Jason Allred J.B. Holmes Scott Piercy
Byeong Hun An Billy Horschel Andy Pope
Mark Anguiano Sam Horsfield Aron Price
Kiradech Aphibarnrat T.J. Howe Dicky Pride
Matthew Baldwin Billy Hurley III Tyler Raber
Derek Bard Yuta Ikeda Jon Rahm
Rafa Cabrera Bello Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed
Daniel Berger Zach Johnson Patrick Rodgers
Matt Borchert Andrew Johnston Justin Rose
Gregory Bourdy Austin Jordan Scottie Scheffler
Steven Bowditch Sung Kang Richie Schembechler
Keegan Bradley Smylie Kaufman Charl Schwartzel
Kent Bulle Martin Kaymer Adam Scott
Sam Burns Max Kieffer Wes Short Jr.
Angel Cabrera K.T. Kim Webb Simpson
Paul Casey Chris Kirk Jeev Milkha Singh
Derek Chang Kevin Kisner Lee Slattery
Kevin Chappell Patton Kizzire Cameron Smith
Thitiphun Chuayprakong Soren Kjeldsen Brandt Snedeker
Christopher Crawford Russell Knox Sebastian Soderberg
Charlie Danielson Brooks Koepka Jordan Spieth
Jason Day Jason Kokrak Ryan Stachler
Bryson DeChambeau Matt Kuchar Gary Stal
Luke Donald Anirban Lahiri Brendan Steele
Jamie Donaldson Andrew Landry Henrik Stenson
Jason Dufner Danny Lee Robert Streb
Zach Edmondson Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman
Ernie Els Spencer Levin Justin Suh
Harris English David Lingmerth Andrew Sullivan
Derek Fathauer Shane Lowry Daniel Summerhays
Tony Finau Mikael Lundberg Miguel Tabuena
Matt Fitzpatrick Jeff Maggert Toru Taniguchi
Kevin Foley Gregor Main Hideto Tanihara
Rickie Fowler Matteo Manassero Justin Thomas
Jim Furyk Matt Marshall David Toms
Sergio Garcia Hideki Matsuyama Ethan Tracy
Lucas Glover Denny McCarthy D.J. Trahan
Andres Gonzales Graeme McDowell Kevin Tway
Retief Goosen William McGirt Mike Van Sickle
Branden Grace Rory McIlroy Jaco Van Zyl
Emiliano Grillo Phil Mickelson Jimmy Walker
Bill Haas Mike Miller Bubba Watson
James Hahn Yusaku Miyazato Romain Wattel
Soren Hansen Ryan Moore Lee Westwood
Peter Hanson Kyle Mueller Bernd Wiesberger
Nick Hardy Kevin Na Patrick Wilkes-Krier
Brandon Harkins Alex Noren Tim Wilkinson
J.J. Henry Geoff Ogilvy Danny Willett
Jim Herman Louis Oosthuizen Aaron Wise
Justin Hicks Rob Oppenheim Chris Wood

