US Open Field – 2017 The US Open Player List

The 2017 US Open will be hosted at the Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin between Thursday June 15th and Sunday June 18th. The provisional US Open field has been announced includes 156 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 US Open, Dustin Johnson, is included in the tournament entry list. The official US Open player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

US Open Player List

The US Open field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 US Open, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Frank Adams III Charley Hoffman Carlos Ortiz Thomas Aiken Tom Hoge Chase Parker Jason Allred J.B. Holmes Scott Piercy Byeong Hun An Billy Horschel Andy Pope Mark Anguiano Sam Horsfield Aron Price Kiradech Aphibarnrat T.J. Howe Dicky Pride Matthew Baldwin Billy Hurley III Tyler Raber Derek Bard Yuta Ikeda Jon Rahm Rafa Cabrera Bello Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed Daniel Berger Zach Johnson Patrick Rodgers Matt Borchert Andrew Johnston Justin Rose Gregory Bourdy Austin Jordan Scottie Scheffler Steven Bowditch Sung Kang Richie Schembechler Keegan Bradley Smylie Kaufman Charl Schwartzel Kent Bulle Martin Kaymer Adam Scott Sam Burns Max Kieffer Wes Short Jr. Angel Cabrera K.T. Kim Webb Simpson Paul Casey Chris Kirk Jeev Milkha Singh Derek Chang Kevin Kisner Lee Slattery Kevin Chappell Patton Kizzire Cameron Smith Thitiphun Chuayprakong Soren Kjeldsen Brandt Snedeker Christopher Crawford Russell Knox Sebastian Soderberg Charlie Danielson Brooks Koepka Jordan Spieth Jason Day Jason Kokrak Ryan Stachler Bryson DeChambeau Matt Kuchar Gary Stal Luke Donald Anirban Lahiri Brendan Steele Jamie Donaldson Andrew Landry Henrik Stenson Jason Dufner Danny Lee Robert Streb Zach Edmondson Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman Ernie Els Spencer Levin Justin Suh Harris English David Lingmerth Andrew Sullivan Derek Fathauer Shane Lowry Daniel Summerhays Tony Finau Mikael Lundberg Miguel Tabuena Matt Fitzpatrick Jeff Maggert Toru Taniguchi Kevin Foley Gregor Main Hideto Tanihara Rickie Fowler Matteo Manassero Justin Thomas Jim Furyk Matt Marshall David Toms Sergio Garcia Hideki Matsuyama Ethan Tracy Lucas Glover Denny McCarthy D.J. Trahan Andres Gonzales Graeme McDowell Kevin Tway Retief Goosen William McGirt Mike Van Sickle Branden Grace Rory McIlroy Jaco Van Zyl Emiliano Grillo Phil Mickelson Jimmy Walker Bill Haas Mike Miller Bubba Watson James Hahn Yusaku Miyazato Romain Wattel Soren Hansen Ryan Moore Lee Westwood Peter Hanson Kyle Mueller Bernd Wiesberger Nick Hardy Kevin Na Patrick Wilkes-Krier Brandon Harkins Alex Noren Tim Wilkinson J.J. Henry Geoff Ogilvy Danny Willett Jim Herman Louis Oosthuizen Aaron Wise Justin Hicks Rob Oppenheim Chris Wood

The post US Open Field – 2017 The US Open Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

