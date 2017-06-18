Pages Navigation Menu

US Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 US Open Golf Round 4 Player Pairings

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 4 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Sunday, June 18th at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:51 AM.

The US Open 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Justin Thomas is paired with Brian Harman in the last tee slot of round 4 at 2:54 PM.

2017 US Open Round 4 Tee Times

The US Open round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Erin Hills.

Tee Times Players Players
08:51 AM Haotong Li Kevin Dougherty
09:02 AM Tyler Light Ernie Els
09:13 AM Talor Gooch William McGirt
09:24 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Kisner
09:35 AM Jordan Spieth Keegan Bradley
09:46 AM Lee Westwood Daniel Summerhays
09:57 AM Jason Kokrak Yusaku Miyazato
10:08 AM Stephan Jaeger Shane Lowry
10:19 AM Jordan Niebrugge Gary Woodland
10:30 AM Adam Hadwin Thomas Aiken
10:41 AM Kevin Na Ryan Brehm
10:52 AM Martin Kaymer Brandon Stone
11:03 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Webb Simpson
11:14 AM Harris English Satoshi Kodaira
11:25 AM Andrew Johnston Jonathan Randolph
11:36 AM Whee Kim Martin Laird
11:47 AM Branden Grace Matt Kuchar
11:58 AM Jack Maguire Scottie Scheffler (a)
12:09 PM Michael Putnam Kevin Chappell
12:20 PM Steve Stricker David Lingmerth
12:31 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Jim Furyk
12:42 PM Zach Johnson Paul Casey
12:53 PM Jamie Lovemark Cameron Champ (a)
01:04 PM Marc Leishman Chez Reavie
01:15 PM Sergio Garcia Eddie Pepperell
01:26 PM Trey Mullinax Louis Oosthuizen
01:37 PM J.B. Holmes Hideki Matsuyama
01:48 PM Bernd Wiesberger Xander Schauffele
01:59 PM Brandt Snedeker Brendan Steele
02:10 PM Bill Haas Charley Hoffman
02:21 PM Russell Henley Patrick Reed
02:32 PM Si Woo Kim Rickie Fowler
02:43 PM Tommy Fleetwood Brooks Koepka
02:54 PM Justin Thomas Brian Harman

