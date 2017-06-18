US Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 US Open Golf Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Sunday, June 18th at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:51 AM.

The US Open 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Justin Thomas is paired with Brian Harman in the last tee slot of round 4 at 2:54 PM.

2017 US Open Round 4 Tee Times

The US Open round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Erin Hills.

Tee Times Players Players 08:51 AM Haotong Li Kevin Dougherty 09:02 AM Tyler Light Ernie Els 09:13 AM Talor Gooch William McGirt 09:24 AM Stewart Cink Kevin Kisner 09:35 AM Jordan Spieth Keegan Bradley 09:46 AM Lee Westwood Daniel Summerhays 09:57 AM Jason Kokrak Yusaku Miyazato 10:08 AM Stephan Jaeger Shane Lowry 10:19 AM Jordan Niebrugge Gary Woodland 10:30 AM Adam Hadwin Thomas Aiken 10:41 AM Kevin Na Ryan Brehm 10:52 AM Martin Kaymer Brandon Stone 11:03 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Webb Simpson 11:14 AM Harris English Satoshi Kodaira 11:25 AM Andrew Johnston Jonathan Randolph 11:36 AM Whee Kim Martin Laird 11:47 AM Branden Grace Matt Kuchar 11:58 AM Jack Maguire Scottie Scheffler (a) 12:09 PM Michael Putnam Kevin Chappell 12:20 PM Steve Stricker David Lingmerth 12:31 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Jim Furyk 12:42 PM Zach Johnson Paul Casey 12:53 PM Jamie Lovemark Cameron Champ (a) 01:04 PM Marc Leishman Chez Reavie 01:15 PM Sergio Garcia Eddie Pepperell 01:26 PM Trey Mullinax Louis Oosthuizen 01:37 PM J.B. Holmes Hideki Matsuyama 01:48 PM Bernd Wiesberger Xander Schauffele 01:59 PM Brandt Snedeker Brendan Steele 02:10 PM Bill Haas Charley Hoffman 02:21 PM Russell Henley Patrick Reed 02:32 PM Si Woo Kim Rickie Fowler 02:43 PM Tommy Fleetwood Brooks Koepka 02:54 PM Justin Thomas Brian Harman

