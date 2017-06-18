US Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 US Open Golf Round 4 Player Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 US Open will be played on Sunday, June 18th at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin. The US Open Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:51 AM.
The US Open 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Justin Thomas is paired with Brian Harman in the last tee slot of round 4 at 2:54 PM.
2017 US Open Round 4 Tee Times
The US Open round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Erin Hills.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|08:51 AM
|Haotong Li
|Kevin Dougherty
|09:02 AM
|Tyler Light
|Ernie Els
|09:13 AM
|Talor Gooch
|William McGirt
|09:24 AM
|Stewart Cink
|Kevin Kisner
|09:35 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Keegan Bradley
|09:46 AM
|Lee Westwood
|Daniel Summerhays
|09:57 AM
|Jason Kokrak
|Yusaku Miyazato
|10:08 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Shane Lowry
|10:19 AM
|Jordan Niebrugge
|Gary Woodland
|10:30 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Thomas Aiken
|10:41 AM
|Kevin Na
|Ryan Brehm
|10:52 AM
|Martin Kaymer
|Brandon Stone
|11:03 AM
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Webb Simpson
|11:14 AM
|Harris English
|Satoshi Kodaira
|11:25 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|Jonathan Randolph
|11:36 AM
|Whee Kim
|Martin Laird
|11:47 AM
|Branden Grace
|Matt Kuchar
|11:58 AM
|Jack Maguire
|Scottie Scheffler (a)
|12:09 PM
|Michael Putnam
|Kevin Chappell
|12:20 PM
|Steve Stricker
|David Lingmerth
|12:31 PM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Jim Furyk
|12:42 PM
|Zach Johnson
|Paul Casey
|12:53 PM
|Jamie Lovemark
|Cameron Champ (a)
|01:04 PM
|Marc Leishman
|Chez Reavie
|01:15 PM
|Sergio Garcia
|Eddie Pepperell
|01:26 PM
|Trey Mullinax
|Louis Oosthuizen
|01:37 PM
|J.B. Holmes
|Hideki Matsuyama
|01:48 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Xander Schauffele
|01:59 PM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Brendan Steele
|02:10 PM
|Bill Haas
|Charley Hoffman
|02:21 PM
|Russell Henley
|Patrick Reed
|02:32 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Rickie Fowler
|02:43 PM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Brooks Koepka
|02:54 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Brian Harman
