US warplane downs Syrian army in Raqqa province – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
US warplane downs Syrian army in Raqqa province
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Two U.S. Marine Corps F-18 Super Hornets depart after receiving fuel from a 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender during a flight in support of Operation Inherent Resolve May 31, 2017. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Michael …
US military said US fighter plane was defending anti-ISIS fighters in Syria
US shoots down Syria warplane after allies bombed
The Latest: US Shoots Down Syrian Aircraft for First Time
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!