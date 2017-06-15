US Should Encourage Blockchain Investments, Says Former Defense Official
The US should promote investments in blockchain as part of a broader fight against cyberthreats, a former Defense Department official has said.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!