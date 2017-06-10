Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Special Forces Join Battle Against ISIS-Linked Group in Philippines – New York Magazine

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Magazine

US Special Forces Join Battle Against ISIS-Linked Group in Philippines
New York Magazine
Smoke rises after aerial bombings by Philippine Air Force planes on Islamist militant positions in Marawi on June 9. Photo: Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images. U.S. Special Operations Forces are now actively assisting the Philippines in its attempt to battle …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.