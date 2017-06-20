US student sent home from North Korea has been confirmed dead

The American student who was released last week in North Korea after being held in captivity for more than 15 months has died, according to a statement released by the family of the deceased. The student identified as Otto Warmbier, returned to the US last Tuesday, but it emerged he had been in a coma …

