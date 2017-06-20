Pages Navigation Menu

US student sent home from North Korea has been confirmed dead

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

The American student who was released last week in North Korea after being held in captivity for more than 15 months has died, according to a statement released by the family of the deceased. The student identified as Otto Warmbier, returned to the US last Tuesday, but it emerged he had been in a coma …

