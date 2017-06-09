Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US to train 16 EFCC staff, 50 police officers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

US to train 16 EFCC staff, 50 police officers
NAIJ.COM
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is one of the first law enforcement agencies in Nigeria to benefit from the efforts by the United States Government, to assist in taking its anti-corruption crusade to the grassroots. About 16 staff
Anti-Corruption war: US Government to train 16 EFCC officialsTV360

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.