US Trains Museum Curators On Preserving Nigeria’s Collections

By JULIANA AGBO, Abuja

Museum curators across Nigeria on Friday completed a two-week workshop to improve the conditions of museum storage areas and access to Nigeria’s important collections hosted by the National Museum in Jos.

In a press statement issued to journalists, the US Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs, Mr Aruna Amirthanayagam recalled that on February 12, 2017 the United States Embassy in Abuja announced a $116, 000 grants to RE-ORG Nigeria through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

The statement reads in part, “We are hopeful that this grant will help to enhance the knowledge of professionals in this field, improve the storage, display, and preservation of museum collections across Nigeria, preserve and promote Nigeria’s diversity, and reignite public interest in museums.”

With this training, the curators will return to their museums to begin implementing the RE-ORG methodology to improve collections storage and display as part of a saving Nigerian museum collections project.

It further reads, “ RE-ORG Nigeria is the joint initiative of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Ahmadu Bello University, and the International Centre for the Study of the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM), funded by the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja.

“The US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation supports projects in more than 100 developing countries around the world. Projects include the restoration of ancient and historic buildings, assessment and conservation of rare manuscripts and museum collections, preservation and protection of important archaeological sites, and the documentation of vanishing traditional craft techniques and indigenous languages.”

A major highlight of the official closing ceremony of the workshop was the opening of a temporary exhibition, Hidden Treasures of Jos Museum, which features 19 never-before-seen objects from around Nigeria.

The workshop had in attendance, participants from ten national and two University museums.

