US urges UN to investigate DRC murders – News24
|
News24
|
US urges UN to investigate DRC murders
News24
New York – The United States on Monday urged the United Nations to establish a special investigation into the murder of two UN experts who had been gathering evidence of mass graves in the Democratic Republic of Congo. US Ambassador Nikki Haley, …
Kasai crisis: UN threatens DRC with international probe mechanism
Congo faces U.N. deadline of June 8 for human rights probe
DR Congo faces UN threat for international probe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!