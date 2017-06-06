Pages Navigation Menu

US urges UN to investigate DRC murders – News24

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa


News24

US urges UN to investigate DRC murders
News24
New York – The United States on Monday urged the United Nations to establish a special investigation into the murder of two UN experts who had been gathering evidence of mass graves in the Democratic Republic of Congo. US Ambassador Nikki Haley, …
Kasai crisis: UN threatens DRC with international probe mechanismafricanews
Congo faces U.N. deadline of June 8 for human rights probeThomson Reuters Foundation
DR Congo faces UN threat for international probePress TV
The News –eNCA
