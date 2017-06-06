Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US reviewing participation on UN rights council – RTE.ie

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


RTE.ie

US reviewing participation on UN rights council
RTE.ie
The Trump administration gave formal notice that it is reviewing its participation in the UN Human Rights Council and called for reforming the body to eliminate what it called its "chronic anti-Israel bias". "The United States is looking carefully at
US poised to warn UN rights forum of possible withdrawalReuters

all 93 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.