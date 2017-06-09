Al-Qaeda attack on UN base kills 3 – iAfrica.com
Al-Qaeda attack on UN base kills 3
A powerful Al-Qaeda-linked group on Friday claimed an attack on a United Nations camp that killed three peacekeepers in Kidal in Mali's troubled north. The Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a fusion of three Malian jihadist groups with previous Al …
3 UN peacekeepers killed in Northern Mali
3 UN peacekeepers killed in attack in northern Mali
3 peacekeepers killed in northern Mali attack: UN
