Al-Qaeda attack on UN base kills 3 – iAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Al-Qaeda attack on UN base kills 3
A powerful Al-Qaeda-linked group on Friday claimed an attack on a United Nations camp that killed three peacekeepers in Kidal in Mali's troubled north. The Group to Support Islam and Muslims, a fusion of three Malian jihadist groups with previous Al
