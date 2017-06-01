UTME: Adams College rewards students for scoring above 300

By Destiny Eseaga

FIFTEEN students out of many that were registered and tutored by Adams College, Lagos, were decorated with medals and certificates at the maiden edition of Adams’ College Merit Award, for scoring 300 and above in the just concluded UTME examination.

Adams College which commenced operation 15 years ago is a tutorial college that encourages bright young minds to become the best they can be, providing conducive learning environment and a culture of excellence which places students at the cutting edge of science and technology through intensive learning and research.

The cynosure of all eyes was 17 years old Patrick Delight Kechukwu who score 339 in the UTME. Other students who scored above 300 includes, Eboh Chinonso Jessica, Lawal Adesina, Sanusi Oluwamayokun, among others.

Speaking at the event, Chairman and founder of the College, Mr. Adams Adebola congratulated the awardees for their outstanding performance in the just concluded UTME, adding that their performances have added value to the rising profile of the College. He urged them to remain focus. His words: “I congratulate you on your outstanding success in the just concluded UTME and also thank you profoundly for adding to the profile of Adams College. I say this to you; you shall remain high flyers wherever you go.” “For the college, this is just the beginning of landmark achievements in as much as our watch words remain integrity, impact, commitment and above all the fear of God in our modus operandi.”

