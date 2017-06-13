Utomi tasks Ibusa people on health hazards

By Tare Youdeowei

IBUSA—Ibusa Professional Women Association, led by Dr. Ifeoma Utomi, has stressed the need for all, especially those in the rural areas, to be health conscious and go for regular checks to avoid health hazards.

She gave the charge during a one day sensitisation and health awareness programme for men, women and the girl child held at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Ibusa, Delta State.

The association, Dr. Utomi said, carried out the health programme to contribute its quota to the community as well as assist the government.

She said: “The association seeks to create an enabling relationship amongst all. As an NGO we will continue to engage not only in health programmes but other facets of life that affect women and children.”

The Ibuza Professional Women Association had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Obuzor of Ibusa, Obi Prof. Louis Nwoboshi, who commended the group and urged other well meaning people of the community emulate the kind gesture.

