Uwazuruike realised Biafra impossible, Nnamdi Kanu trying to form political party – Yakasai

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, a former Special Political Adviser to former President Shehu Shagari, has spoken on leaders of indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB). He also said agitators fighting for Biafra are yet to map out a strategy on ethnic groups and specific areas they […]

Uwazuruike realised Biafra impossible, Nnamdi Kanu trying to form political party – Yakasai

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

