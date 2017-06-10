Uyo fans liken Eagles’ 2-0 loss to earthquake

Uyo fans have said the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2019 AFCON qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium struck them as earthquake. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after watching the match on Saturday, the Secretary of Akwa Ibom Football Association, Joseph Eberefe, said that the loss struck him “like earthquake”. “It is disappointing, we did not expect this, it is very frustrating.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

