Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uyo fans liken Eagles’ 2-0 loss to earthquake

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Football, South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

Uyo fans have said the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the 2019 AFCON qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium struck them as earthquake. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after watching the match on Saturday, the Secretary of Akwa Ibom  Football Association, Joseph Eberefe, said that the loss struck him “like earthquake”. “It is disappointing, we did not expect this, it is very frustrating.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.