Uyo stadium not Eagles problem –Ekpo

By George Aluo

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Friday Ekpo has advised the nation’s soccer governing body, NFF to perish the thought of moving Super Eagles games out of Uyo, insisting that the loss to South Africa last week has nothing to do with the match venue.

Ekpo who spoke exclusively to Daily Sunsports said the NFF should rather concentrate on how to build a solid team for the all-important World Cup qualifier against Cameroon, rather than toying with the idea of playing elsewhere outside Uyo.

“The truth is that Uyo as venue had nothing to do with Eagles loss to South Africa. The stadium is good and the people came out to cheer the boys. Gov Udom Emmanuel gave the team and NFF all the support they needed before the match. One thing we need to get right is this…when you don’t play well, you are bound to lose. Eagles lost to South Africa because they had a bad attitude towards the match,” Ekpo said.

Continuing, Ekpo who was a member of the bronze winning Super Eagles Senegal 92 squad faulted Rohr for fielding a team that had no “commanding officer.”

“Rohr fielded a team that had no commanding officer. Mikel was not around and the stand in captain, Ogenyi Onazi couldn’t play that commanding role. Against Cameroon, the coach must go for some of the experienced players. We should also look inwards for players plying their trade at home. We have home based players that can make the team,” Ekpo said.

It is not yet clear if the NFF would approach FIFA to seek change of venue for the Cameroon game after the Uyo flop to South Africa.

