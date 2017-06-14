Pages Navigation Menu

Vaccine shortage: Nigeria prone to more deadly meningitis outbreaks

Hit by one of its deadliest meningitis outbreaks in years, with more than 1,000 deaths, Nigeria could struggle to contain future epidemics due to a shortage of vaccines, health experts said. Africa’s most populous country has recorded about 14,500 suspected cases and at least 1,150 deaths so far this year – up from 33 in […]

