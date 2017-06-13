Value of Naira rises as CBN injects $418 million into forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN’s has injected $418 million into various segments of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market, this injection has increased the value of the Naira. This is coming on the heels of a cumulative $2.2bn boost in the transactions at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) segment of the market. Figures obtained from …

The post Value of Naira rises as CBN injects $418 million into forex market appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

