Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vardy out of England squad

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad to play Scotland and France due to a “minor” injury, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

James Vardy

Vardy, 30, sustained the injury during training on Tuesday and will now miss Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow and next Tuesday’s friendly against France in Paris.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St George’s Park yesterday,” the FA said in a statement.

“No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time.”

Vardy took his England goal tally to six in 16 appearances with the second goal in March’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at home to Lithuania.

In his absence, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe and Marcus Rashford will compete for a starting berth.

The post Vardy out of England squad appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.