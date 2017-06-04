Varsity students need entrepreneurial certification — Olugbodi

By Yinka Ajayi

In a bid to reposition graduates in the quest to rebuild the economy through entrepreneurial certification, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has been tasked to review the university policy that will inculcate entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking at the annual entrepreneurial lecture of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Yinka Olugbodi, CEO, Team Building International (TBI), said: “With the consequence of recession on our economy, the challenge the nation’s higher institutions have is producing graduates without equipping them with entrepreneurial skill”.

Olugbodi commended ABUAD for engaging students in nation-building through its entrepreneurship program.

The post Varsity students need entrepreneurial certification — Olugbodi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

